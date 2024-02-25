Reports suggest fear of Kanye West forced Kim Kardashian to keep the new relationship private

Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating Odell Beckham Jr. Yet, the reality star, reports reveal, is not making the relationship public due to backlash from Kanye West and what did to her ex, Pete Davidson.



"The reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," referring to the Chicago rapper's online outburst against her ex.



The insider continued, "It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."

However, the controversial musician was not the only reason; the duo kept the relationship under wraps.

"Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons," the bird chirped to OK! Magazine. "One is that he has a son with his ex Lauren Woods."

"They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker," the mole squealed.

Meanwhile, the pair was recently spotted at the Wynn resort, as reports suggest the steam within their relationship is ongoing at full speed.

"Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive," the source spilled. "It's serious."

"Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn't just a fling," referring to September 2023, when they were initially romantically linked.

"Their connection is real. Kim hasn't been this happy in a very long time."