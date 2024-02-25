Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo

Victoria Beckham is still on good terms with son Romeo's ex Mia Regan

Victoria Beckham is keeping in touch with model Mia Regan even after her reported split from her son Romeo Beckham.

Mia recently shared snaps from the Gucci fashion show in Milan, where she looked stunning in a crochet skirt and matching top. Taking to the comments, Victoria wrote, "Beautiful!! Kisses x.”

The couple ignited rumors of breakup by not posting any photos together on their respective social handles. Romeo notably didn’t post a Valentine’s Day tribute for her, fueling the rumors. Fans were used to seeing regular snaps of the couple on Romeo’s Instagram account, and noticed Mia’s absence as of late.

Dishing on the rumors of their breakup, an insider said: "Romeo and Mia had a fallout… they aren’t together at the moment. They were living together, but Mia has apparently moved out of the place they shared and is staying with her parents. They’ve split up in the past and got back together again, but this time it feels more serious – Mia moving out obviously points to it being more than just a tiff."

They added: "Unfortunately, they seem to have hit yet another bump in the road and only time will tell if they patch things up. It will be a shame if they can’t, as Mia is a big favourite with Romeo’s family. But ultimately, everyone just wants them both to be happy.”