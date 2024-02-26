 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian's son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball

Kim Kardashian son, Saint appeared in a basketball match for All Star team tryouts

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Kim Kardashians son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball
Kim Kardashian's son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball

Kim Kardashian just revealed that she is a proud mom of her son, Saint West, who got into the All Star basketball team.

The 43-year-old American TV personality took to her official Instagram account to upload videos of her 8-year-old son at the basketball game when he made it to the team.

“Saint made the All Star team. They won and he played so good,” Kim Kardashian captioned her Instagram Story.

Kim uploaded moments of Saint during the game as he dribbled the ball or ran from one side of the court, past his opposing team and scoring a basket.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Another impressive score by Saint can also be seen on Kardashian’s second Instagram Story where her son received a successful pass from one of his team members.

Saint’s milestone entry into the All Star team comes shortly after he watched another All Star team, the L.A. Lakers who defeated the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles back in December on his 8th birthday.

Kim Kardashian shares her son, Saint, with ex-husband Kanye West. The two are also parents to 10-year-old daughter, North, 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, and their youngest 4-year-old son, Psalm.

Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom
'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour'
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo