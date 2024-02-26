Kim Kardashian's son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball

Kim Kardashian son, Saint appeared in a basketball match for All Star team tryouts

Kim Kardashian just revealed that she is a proud mom of her son, Saint West, who got into the All Star basketball team.

The 43-year-old American TV personality took to her official Instagram account to upload videos of her 8-year-old son at the basketball game when he made it to the team.

“Saint made the All Star team. They won and he played so good,” Kim Kardashian captioned her Instagram Story.

Kim uploaded moments of Saint during the game as he dribbled the ball or ran from one side of the court, past his opposing team and scoring a basket.

Photo: Instagram

Another impressive score by Saint can also be seen on Kardashian’s second Instagram Story where her son received a successful pass from one of his team members.

Saint’s milestone entry into the All Star team comes shortly after he watched another All Star team, the L.A. Lakers who defeated the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles back in December on his 8th birthday.

Kim Kardashian shares her son, Saint, with ex-husband Kanye West. The two are also parents to 10-year-old daughter, North, 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, and their youngest 4-year-old son, Psalm.