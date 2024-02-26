Prince Harry spoke about his experience with soft drugs back in the days

Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'

Prince Harry once touched upon his substance consumption and admitted their effects on his brain.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex revealed of the time he had magic mushrooms.

He wrote: "I had consumed some more …It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different."

This comes as Harry is reportedly waiting to apply for the US citizenship. Commenting on his alleged desire, netizens took to Twitter and said:

"Harry NEEDS to keep his links with Britain. Britain does NOT need (or want) him in any way, shape or form."

Another person wrote: "If Harry cared about this country he would not have acted the way he has. He has done all he can to sever his links with Britain and the longer he stays away the better."