Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding

Monday, February 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Queen Camilla’s only son, Tom Parker Bowles, made a cheeky comment on Prince Harry’s wedding day.

Tom, who is the son of Her Majesty from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, attended the wedding event with his wife Sarah.

According to a lip reader, while he walked to the venue, the 49-year-old quipped : "I'm not hungover today so that's really good!"

The comment comes months after Tom filed for divorce Sarah.

Speaking about the breaking of her marriage, Sarah revealed: "Divorce is horrible. The end of a relationship with someone you love is hard. It's painful to think, 'How much of this is my fault? Have I messed up my life?' It was very dark.

"Of course you feel guilty forever for hurting your kids, that's never going to go away and I would rather we had stayed together as a family. But, fortunately, I've arrived at the conclusion that these things just happen. My marriage was a happy one until it wasn't and I'll always think of it in very affectionate terms."

