Prince Harry has just been put on blast by a former President of the United States over his ‘betrayal’ of Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is ‘not forgivable' after unleashing betrayal on King Charles' Firm

The recent moves Prince Harry’s made since his move to the US has just been branded utterly ‘unforgivable’ by Donald Trump, the former President of the United States of America.

He made these claims at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington DC.

According to Express, there he was quoted saying, “I wouldn’t protect him.”

After all, “he betrayed the Queen” and “that’s unforgivable,” the former President also went as far as to add.

Trump also went on to add, “He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

And “I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done,” seemingly referencing those intimately connected to Prince Harry.

All of this has come to light around the same time as Prince Harry’s US visa application decision began making rounds on the internet.

For those unversed, a major issue the Duke is seemingly facing is in relation to his drug use admissions in Spare, as it can disrupt application processing.

In the memoir, Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.