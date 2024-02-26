BLACKPINK’s Rose snippet of stopping midway to ask for fan’s safety has gone viral and her fans can’t stop praising the kind gesture

BLACKPINK's Rose halts airport run over fan's massive safety woe: Watch

BLACKPINK’s Rose is brought into the limelight again and this time it’s her kindness towards fans.

While K-pop Idols are adored by fans and enjoy immense popularity, they are often faced with chaotic situations but despite the chaos, these celebrities sustain an air of compassion to maintain their relationship with fans.

Such behaviour was evident when BLACKPINK’s Rose was recently captured pausing out of concern as a fan fell at Incheon airport.

In a video shared by her fan account, Rose was seen interacting with a smile and accepting all that her fans had to offer, be it cards, flowers or a plush toy.

As the crowd began to close in around her to catch a glimpse of the Korean singer, a fan was seen stumbling and falling. The singer garnered attention as she stopped midway to check on her fan’s well-being.

Rose’s spontaneous display of genuine concern has garnered fan’s attention and made a lasting impression. After assuring fan’s safety, Rose continued to navigate through the audience with the same compassion.

For those unfamiliar, Rose was en route to Paris to participate in the fashion week as the global brand ambassador of a major luxury fashion house.