King Charles bond with Lilibet and Archie revealed after cancer diagnosis

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie reportedly last visited King Charles in 2022 when Meghan Markle and Harry arrived for late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations

King Charles bond with Lilibet and Archie revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet were last seen in the UK in 2022 when the late Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Jubilee.



Now, following King Charles cancer diagnosis, a royal expert has reflected on King Charles relationship with his grandchildren.

Speaking in Prince Harry's new Hulu documentary, royal expert Robert Jobson claimed that King Charles has "no relationship" with Lilibet and Archie.

He also talked about the reason why the monarch and his California-based grandchildren have no relationship despite King Charles was eager to meet them. He said there is simply no hope for a close relationship due to the 'long distance'.

The royal expert claims: "Unfortunately for the King, there is really no relationship between the King and his grandchildren because he hasn't had the opportunity to forge that relationship."

Robert went on saying, "Some might say that he should have made more of an effort and reached out. I know he spends a lot of time when he gets the chance with William's children, George, and Louis, and I'm sure he would spend as much time if he could if Harry and Meghan were based in England.

"But they're not. So, I just don't think there is any particular bond between them."