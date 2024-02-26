In a re­cent Jimmy Kimmel talk show appearance­, Sele­na Gomez tantalizes he­r fans with an update on the Wizard of Waverly Place­ reboot

Sele­na Gomez excited about Wizards of Waverly Place’s revival

The Only Murders in The Building, actress Selena Gomez recently opened up about reviving the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

During Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress appeared to promote her new single Love On where the host asked about the ‘reboot’ of the hit series, to which Selena initially corrected, “It's not a reboot, it's going to be different version”, then shared that, “it's going to be really fun”.

She also admitted that she’s ‘excited’ to revive her role as Alex Russo in the pilot episode of the upcoming series.





For those unversed, the renewal of the fantasy series was announced back in January when David Henrie posted a picture of the show’s script on Instagram and shared, “The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown.”

“2024, the year magic comes back!”, he wrote in the caption.

The original Fantasy series which aired from 2007 to 2012 featured three children of the Russo family (David Henrie, Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin) as they grow up balancing their magical abilities. The new series will follow the story of (David Henrie) Justin Russo’s children

According to the reunion picture shared by David Henrie on Instagram, his on-screen parents David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrera seemed to reprise their roles as Jerry Russo and Theresa, respectively.

But while Jake T. Austin was not in the reunion photo, he reposted David's post on his Instagram story and captioned, “Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family.”, confirming his comeback in the beloved series.