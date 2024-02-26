 
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kendall Jenner reconciles romance with Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner recently parted ways from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 26, 2024

Kendall Jenner reconciles romance with Devin Booker?
Kendall Jenner reconciles romance with Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to her former lover Devin Booker just two months after she parted ways from Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny.

The supermodel and reality TV star has reportedly reconciled romance with the NBA player, whom she dated on and off for two years before their separation in 2022.

According to TMZ, The Kardashians star and Booker have been "spending more time together lately" but have no intentions to make their reunion public anytime soon.

A tipster close to the publication revealed that Jenner and Booker are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything” as they navigate their relationship.

Jenner parted ways from Bad Bunny after he was hesitant to commit to her, several reports revealed at the time of their separation.

A source said at the time, "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” they added.

"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the source added.

"Kendall's family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

