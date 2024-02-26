Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately trying to enter Hollywood elite but are failing, expert

King Charles, Prince William crush Harry, Meghan’s hopes to make it big in Hollywood

King Charles and Prince William have crushed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hopes of making big in the Hollywood industry without even trying.



The monarch and the Prince of Wales are garnered support in Hollywood even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been desperately trying to stay relevant in the industry.

According to royal commentator, Josh Rom, the Hollywood royalty is distancing themselves from the controversial couple, who exited the Royal family in 2020 for a life in the US.

Rom told Sky News Australia that the California-based Royal couple, who are parents to two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are falling out with celebrities "left, right and centre.”

"I find it almost ironic that Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to make it in Hollywood, but yet it's the King and Prince William that are receiving more support from the stage and screen,” he said.

The expert said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to “retain relevance" in Hollywood but William, the Prince of Wales, ended up with all the support of the industry’s bigwigs.

Shading Meghan Markle, Rom said the Duchess’ TV show gained recognition after she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

"She was hardly Angelina Jolie, she wasn't at the top of the A-list circuit,” he said. “Certain sources have told me, before she was a royal, that she and her former press representative would be meeting the tabloids to get Meghan into the press to further her career."