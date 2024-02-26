Pedro Pascal breaks silence on potentially joining MCU

The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal shared his excitement to be a part of MCU’s incredible quartet Fantastic Four reboot

Pedro Pascal stoked to be joining MCU

Renowned actor Pedro Pascal recently opened up about being cast in the Fantastic Four reboot and he can not contain his excitement.

After the huge night of SAG Awards and bagging an accolade for outstanding performance in The Last of US, Pascal went backstage to share his excitement and talk about his role in the Fantastic Four reboot.

Admitting that he’s ‘beyond excited’ he shared, “There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like that” and paid homage to his fellow cast member and director Matt Shakman.

“To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”, he told ET Online.

Pascal also disclosed to Access Hollywood that working with this cast is like a “dream come true” and that he’s looking forward to spending all his time with the team.

Although the actor remained tight-lipped about the movie’s production timeline and plot details, his enthusiasm for the project seems genuine as his co-star recently confirmed that Pascal has created a group chat for the team.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Moss-Bachrach (who will portray Ben Grimm, the Thing in Fantastic Four reboot) revealed, “Everybody said something [in the group chat]. Everyone's put a little image or a sticker or, you know, a GIF or something out there. So people are invested, I guess.”

Noteworthy to mention, the cast of Fantastic Four reboot was announced on Valentine’s Day through an Instagram post with an illustration of the cast members and a release date.



