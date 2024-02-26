Extremely popular TV show enters Zendaya watchlist

Zendaya reveals the series she is currently binging on

In a chat with Buzzfeed Celeb, the Euphoria star was asked, “What show are you binging right now?”

“Okay,” she began. “I’m behind on The Bear," noting, "I know. And they just sweeped [the awards circuit] which is amazing.

"Because I think they have a wonderful cast and they’re all super talented," she continued. "So I’m going to get back on it. I think probably tonight.”

On the other hand, the Dune actress is reportedly moving in with her longtime boyfriend Tom Holland.

Insiders said, “They’re really excited for this next chapter,” adding, "they both work so hard that coming home to each other without having to worry about if they have everything they need will be just such a game changer.”

“They’re just happy to be together,” the source revealed to Life & Style. “There’s no pressure to get married at all.”