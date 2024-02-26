 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Extremely popular TV show enters Zendaya watchlist

Zendaya reveals the series she is currently binging on

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 26, 2024

Extremely popular TV show enters Zendaya watchlist
Extremely popular TV show enters Zendaya watchlist

Zendaya shares the name of the show she is currently watching: The Bear.

In a chat with Buzzfeed Celeb, the Euphoria star was asked, “What show are you binging right now?”

“Okay,” she began. “I’m behind on The Bear," noting, "I know. And they just sweeped [the awards circuit] which is amazing. 

"Because I think they have a wonderful cast and they’re all super talented," she continued. "So I’m going to get back on it. I think probably tonight.”

On the other hand, the Dune actress is reportedly moving in with her longtime boyfriend Tom Holland.

Insiders said, “They’re really excited for this next chapter,” adding, "they both work so hard that coming home to each other without having to worry about if they have everything they need will be just such a game changer.”

“They’re just happy to be together,” the source revealed to Life & Style. “There’s no pressure to get married at all.”

Blake Lively adores 'skater' husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively adores 'skater' husband Ryan Reynolds
Lupita Nyong'o gets candid about her recent heartbreak
Lupita Nyong'o gets candid about her recent heartbreak
Meghan Markle has totally ‘written off' King Charles amid cancer treatment video
Meghan Markle has totally ‘written off' King Charles amid cancer treatment
Vin Diesel makes big statement about ‘Fast & Furious' franchise
Vin Diesel makes big statement about ‘Fast & Furious' franchise
Prince Harry advised to stay away from King Charles amid cancer battle
Prince Harry advised to stay away from King Charles amid cancer battle
Prince Harry has ‘no interest' in supporting Prince William, King Charles
Prince Harry has ‘no interest' in supporting Prince William, King Charles
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' actor breathes his last at 48
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' actor breathes his last at 48
Meghan Markle ‘keen to join' Prince Harry in happy moment but left ‘waiting' video
Meghan Markle ‘keen to join' Prince Harry in happy moment but left ‘waiting'
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's true intentions to become working royals revealed
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's true intentions to become working royals revealed
Prince Harry is dealing with ‘sleepless nights' amid lawsuits
Prince Harry is dealing with ‘sleepless nights' amid lawsuits
Prince Harry is risking everything he's ‘broken bonds over' with US citizenship
Prince Harry is risking everything he's ‘broken bonds over' with US citizenship
King Charles, Prince William crush Harry, Meghan's hopes to make it big in Hollywood
King Charles, Prince William crush Harry, Meghan's hopes to make it big in Hollywood