Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos

Ariana Grande announced March 8, 2024 as the release date for album, 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande just ignited her fans excitement with a brand-new photoshoot for her forthcoming album, eternal sunshine, expected to be released on March 8, 2024.

The God Is A Woman singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of pictures featuring Grande herself in a crouching position.

Grande captioned the post, “eternal sunshine," where she can be seen rocking a dark brown coloured top along with a floral printed bottom and matching heels.

Shortly after the Thank U, Next hit-maker uploaded her post, fans took to the comments section to praise Grande’s look.

“you posted these so casually ….. and we all fainted,” a fan wrote while another commented, “living for all the earth tones too, this EATS”

Meanwhile, many other fans commented about their excitement and impatience for the artist’s upcoming album.

A fan penned, “Can’t wait.”

Ariana Grande first teased her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, on January 27, 2024 with a picture of her album’s cover that featured the back of her head with a blonde ponytail and white dress.

