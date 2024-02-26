Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos

Monday, February 26, 2024
Ariana Grande just ignited her fans excitement with a brand-new photoshoot for her forthcoming album, eternal sunshine, expected to be released on March 8, 2024.
The God Is A Woman singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of pictures featuring Grande herself in a crouching position.
Grande captioned the post, “eternal sunshine," where she can be seen rocking a dark brown coloured top along with a floral printed bottom and matching heels.
Shortly after the Thank U, Next hit-maker uploaded her post, fans took to the comments section to praise Grande’s look.
“you posted these so casually ….. and we all fainted,” a fan wrote while another commented, “living for all the earth tones too, this EATS”
Meanwhile, many other fans commented about their excitement and impatience for the artist’s upcoming album.
A fan penned, “Can’t wait.”
Ariana Grande first teased her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, on January 27, 2024 with a picture of her album’s cover that featured the back of her head with a blonde ponytail and white dress.