Monday, February 26, 2024
Miley Cyrus marks another milestone after Grammy win

Miley Cyrus' track 'Flower' becomes top-performing in 2023

After the Grammy win, Miley Cyrus grabbed the title of the world's best-selling single in 2023 for Flowers, according to IFPI.

The breakup track has scored 2.7 billion streams on paid streaming services as it bagged the IFPI Global Single Award for 2023, per Reuters.

"Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song - along with its message of empowerment - resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit," the London-based company's director Lewis Morrison said.

It came after three weeks ago when Miley lifted the gong for the song at the Grammy Awards.

In her acceptance speech, the 31-year-old said, "This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday."

