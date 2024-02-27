 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency

Adele made the revelation after she apologized to the audience for not hitting a high note

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency
Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency 

Adele is planning on taking a much-needed rest after she experienced a health scare during her Las Vegas residency.

The 35-year-old singer apologized to her concert attendees at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for not being able to hit a high note on Sunday.

“In the middle of last night - I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well,” she said.

The Hello crooner then joked about her voice sounding like a Disney villain from The Little Mermaid.

“And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire.. I can tell I'm going to have a coffee in like 10 days, but I'm still here,” Adele explained further.

She then disclosed that she will be going on “a voice rest” for three days which also includes no talking at all.

“So I'm going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest. And not only is my partner an absolute chatterbox, so is my son. So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that,” Adele continued.

Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK
Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK
North West 'admires' stepmom Bianca Censori: Body language expert
North West 'admires' stepmom Bianca Censori: Body language expert
Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'
Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'
Timothee Chalamet wants to ditch Leonardo DiCaprio's advice
Timothee Chalamet wants to ditch Leonardo DiCaprio's advice
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story part of Disney movie plot?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story part of Disney movie plot?
'Anyone But You!' stars Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney plan another romcom
'Anyone But You!' stars Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney plan another romcom
‘Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth'
‘Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth'
Miley Cyrus marks another milestone after Grammy win video
Miley Cyrus marks another milestone after Grammy win
Wendy William's son links her FTD diagnosis with 'alcoholism'
Wendy William's son links her FTD diagnosis with 'alcoholism'
Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage
Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage
John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3
'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3