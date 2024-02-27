Adele made the revelation after she apologized to the audience for not hitting a high note

Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency

Adele is planning on taking a much-needed rest after she experienced a health scare during her Las Vegas residency.

The 35-year-old singer apologized to her concert attendees at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for not being able to hit a high note on Sunday.

“In the middle of last night - I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well,” she said.

The Hello crooner then joked about her voice sounding like a Disney villain from The Little Mermaid.

“And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire.. I can tell I'm going to have a coffee in like 10 days, but I'm still here,” Adele explained further.

She then disclosed that she will be going on “a voice rest” for three days which also includes no talking at all.

“So I'm going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest. And not only is my partner an absolute chatterbox, so is my son. So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that,” Adele continued.