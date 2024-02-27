The analysis comes after North West and Bianca Censori held hands at Kanye's album listening party in Paris

North West 'admires' stepmom Bianca Censori: Body language expert

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori might be making rapid progress with his daughter North West as the two seem to be getting along well.

A recent clip went viral on TikTok where the Australian architect can be seen whispering something into her 10-year-old step-daughter’s ear which prompts her to hold her hand at Kanye’s album listening party in Paris.

The visuals come after a source told Mirror that Bianca has been making an effort to get to know Kanye’s kids since marrying him in December 2022.

Observing their dynamics, a body language expert named Judi James told the outlet that the duo seems to “enjoy each other’s company.”

“Bianca and North were filmed last June walking hand-in-hand and with their fingers entwined, hinting at a very close and warm relationship and their body language in this latest video seems to add to that impression,” she said.

Moreover, Judi says that Bianca is “attentive” towards North.

Noting that her style also seems similar to her stepmom, she added: "North has been known to copy her dad's style at times but this trapper hat does seem like a nod to Bianca's signature accessory, suggesting high levels of admiration from her step-daughter."