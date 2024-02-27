 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?

'Beef' season 2 wants Anne Hathaway to Jake Gyllenhaal to play one of the feuding couples, as per reports

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?

Beef season 2 might be seeing a star-studded cast.

The creator of the limited series Lee Sung Jin said at the Spirit Awards on Sunday that he underestimated the excitement that comes with winning a gazillion awards and will miss the feeling.

Later, Deadline reported that the Korean filmmaker already has a lineup in his mind for the second season and will be continuing his collaboration with Netflix and A24 for the show.

The reports suggest that Lee will be tapping Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny alongwith a reunion of Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, who previously worked together for Ed Zwick’s film Love & Other Drugs.

Deadline further clarified that while there are no deals in place, they can still confirm that a limited season’s worth of scripts were turned in as the streaming giant is ready to go into production by late summer or fall.

The news comes after Beef earned its stellar reputation by winning eight Primetime Emmys including one for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series, and accolades for Ali Wong and Steven Yuen, and Lee for writing and directing. 

