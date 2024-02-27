 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'irony' as Prince William gets Hollywood limelight

Prince Harry are losing attention from Hollywood amid career crisis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming a subject of limited interest to Hollywood, says an expert.

Royal commentator, Josh Rom, told Sky News Australia that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not given attention unlike Harry’s elder brother, Prince William.

The commentator explained: "I find it almost ironic that Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to make it in Hollywood, but yet it's the King and Prince William that are receiving more support from the stage and screen."

He added: "She was hardly Angelina Jolie, she wasn't at the top of the A-list circuit. Certain sources have told me, before she was a royal, that she and her former press representative would be meeting the tabloids to get Meghan into the press to further her career."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle planning 'Zoom meetings' before bringing kids to UK
Meghan Markle planning 'Zoom meetings' before bringing kids to UK
Meghan Markle claims on Prince Harry with THIS gesture: Expert
Meghan Markle claims on Prince Harry with THIS gesture: Expert
'Saltburn' mansion owner is done with trespassers: 'It's quite weird!'
'Saltburn' mansion owner is done with trespassers: 'It's quite weird!'
Prince Harry feels 'lost' when media 'ignores' him, says expert
Prince Harry feels 'lost' when media 'ignores' him, says expert
Brad Pitt 'loves to date' Ines de Ramon despite their NDA deal
Brad Pitt 'loves to date' Ines de Ramon despite their NDA deal
Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'
Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'
'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?
'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?
Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK
Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK
North West 'admires' stepmom Bianca Censori: Body language expert
North West 'admires' stepmom Bianca Censori: Body language expert
Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency
Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency
Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'
Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'
Timothee Chalamet wants to ditch Leonardo DiCaprio's advice
Timothee Chalamet wants to ditch Leonardo DiCaprio's advice