Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'irony' as Prince William gets Hollywood limelight

Prince Harry are losing attention from Hollywood amid career crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming a subject of limited interest to Hollywood, says an expert.



Royal commentator, Josh Rom, told Sky News Australia that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not given attention unlike Harry’s elder brother, Prince William.

The commentator explained: "I find it almost ironic that Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to make it in Hollywood, but yet it's the King and Prince William that are receiving more support from the stage and screen."

He added: "She was hardly Angelina Jolie, she wasn't at the top of the A-list circuit. Certain sources have told me, before she was a royal, that she and her former press representative would be meeting the tabloids to get Meghan into the press to further her career."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

