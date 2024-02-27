Prince Harry feels 'lost' when media 'ignores' him, says expert

Prince Harry does not feel he has a part in making Royal Family suffer

Prince Harry reportedly does not blame himself over Royal Family gradual downfall.

The Duke of Sussex is unaware of the damage he has caused back home with constant complaints about his life in the UK.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive."

He added: "He doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up."



Quinn went on: "This is why he went on Good Morning America to say ‘I love my family’ – it plays brilliantly with the American public and gives Harry the chance to step once more into the limelight and to play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered."



Mr Quinn went on to say that "trouble with being Harry is that for all his complaints about the media he feels lost when the media ignore him", noting: "being the focus of world attention may be a pain but being ignored is worse. Extending the olive branch as Harry appears to be doing, brings the kind of publicity he loves."

