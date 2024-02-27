 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry feels 'lost' when media 'ignores' him, says expert

Prince Harry does not feel he has a part in making Royal Family suffer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Prince Harry feels lost when media ignores him, says expert

Prince Harry reportedly does not blame himself over Royal Family gradual downfall.

The Duke of Sussex is unaware of the damage he has caused back home with constant complaints about his life in the UK.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive."

He added: "He doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up."

Quinn went on: "This is why he went on Good Morning America to say ‘I love my family’ – it plays brilliantly with the American public and gives Harry the chance to step once more into the limelight and to play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered."

Mr Quinn went on to say that "trouble with being Harry is that for all his complaints about the media he feels lost when the media ignore him", noting: "being the focus of world attention may be a pain but being ignored is worse. Extending the olive branch as Harry appears to be doing, brings the kind of publicity he loves."

'Saltburn' mansion owner is done with trespassers: 'It's quite weird!'
'Saltburn' mansion owner is done with trespassers: 'It's quite weird!'
Brad Pitt 'loves to date' Ines de Ramon despite their NDA deal
Brad Pitt 'loves to date' Ines de Ramon despite their NDA deal
Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'
Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'
'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?
'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?
Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK
Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK
North West 'admires' stepmom Bianca Censori: Body language expert
North West 'admires' stepmom Bianca Censori: Body language expert
Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency
Adele takes major decision amid health scare at Las Vegas residency
Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'
Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'
Timothee Chalamet wants to ditch Leonardo DiCaprio's advice
Timothee Chalamet wants to ditch Leonardo DiCaprio's advice
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story part of Disney movie plot?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story part of Disney movie plot?
'Anyone But You!' stars Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney plan another romcom
'Anyone But You!' stars Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney plan another romcom
‘Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth'
‘Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth'