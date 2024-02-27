Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they can’t ‘completely separate’ since they have a mortgage to pay

Prince Harry issued grave warning over Montecito mansion amid work divorce

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the impending mortgage they have to pay, despite the work divorce.

Claims that highlight the potential future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand has been shared by Daniela Elser.

The royal commentator weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the couple’s work divorce and even went as far as to point out how, come 5:01 pm the doves are released and the couple ‘shifts gears’ and turns into a loving couple.

Read More: Prince Harry leaves King Charles super excited over Archie and Lilibet UK return

The expert even referenced Valentines Day to referenced her thoughts and said, “On Valentine’s Day the duke and duchess were photographed hand-in-hand enjoying a romantic dinner at high end Italian joint, Il Caminetto, because nothing says eternal and everlasting love like a few shared starters and an extra glass of vino.”

So “How will post ‘divorce’ Harry and Meghan fare out there in the cold, hard working world?” she asked in her piece.

All in all its important to note that even though “Their two roads might have diverged in a wood (with apologies to Robert Frost) but they still have a mortgage to pay. Ari better work his magic.”