Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry leaves King Charles super excited over Archie and Lilibet UK return

It will be King Charles first meeting with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie after his coronation

Eloise Wells Morin

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has apparently left his ailing father King Charles super excited about Archie and Lilibet.

According to reports, a source has claimed that Harry has held government level talks ahead of his potential return to the UK with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry is expected to return to Britain in May with his family to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, leaving King Charles super excited as the monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

A source told OK magazine, “Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him… It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family.”

However, the insider claimed, “He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable.”

Lilibet and Prince Archie reportedly last visited King Charles in 2022 when Meghan Markle and Harry arrived for late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations.

King Charles is said to be desperate to meet his California-based grandchildren.

