 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery

Kate Middleton is recuperating from planned abdominal surgery with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery
Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received an exciting news, first after her abdominal surgery last month, from the United States as she recuperates at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park.

The exciting news for Kate Middleton is related to her popularity.

Read More: Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles

According to a report by the Daily Express, the new survey, conducted earlier this month, shows that Prince William and Kate Middleton are America's favourite royals.

The poll result shows the future queen of UK is liked by 45 percent and disliked by 10 percent, giving her a net approval rating of plus 35.

While, the Prince of Wales is liked by 43 percent and disliked by 12 percent, giving him a net approval rating of plus 31.

Meanwhile, the new survey shows Meghan Markle's approval rating has dropped despite launch of new website and recent public engagements.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled'

Kate Middleton is currently recuperating from planned abdominal surgery with her family including Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Taylor Swift leaves Australia amid heated controversy surrounding her father
Taylor Swift leaves Australia amid heated controversy surrounding her father
Kim Kardashian wants Odell Beckham to join Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce's team?
Kim Kardashian wants Odell Beckham to join Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce's team?
Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music: 'See you in jail!'
Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music: 'See you in jail!'
Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles video
Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles
Jennfier Lopez refuses to accept Ben Affleck's ‘unfair' demands
Jennfier Lopez refuses to accept Ben Affleck's ‘unfair' demands
Meghan Markle faces major blow amid UK return rumours
Meghan Markle faces major blow amid UK return rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled'
Sebastian Roché set to enter the world of K-drama in March
Sebastian Roché set to enter the world of K-drama in March
Taylor Swift's father lands in trouble in Australia
Taylor Swift's father lands in trouble in Australia
Prince William becoming King would increase problems for Prince Harry UK return
Prince William becoming King would increase problems for Prince Harry UK return
Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid difficult 'recovery isolation'
Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid difficult 'recovery isolation'
Jennifer Lopez forgives husband Ben Affleck 20 years after 2003 breakup
Jennifer Lopez forgives husband Ben Affleck 20 years after 2003 breakup