Kate Middleton is recuperating from planned abdominal surgery with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received an exciting news, first after her abdominal surgery last month, from the United States as she recuperates at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park.



The exciting news for Kate Middleton is related to her popularity.

Read More: Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles

According to a report by the Daily Express, the new survey, conducted earlier this month, shows that Prince William and Kate Middleton are America's favourite royals.

The poll result shows the future queen of UK is liked by 45 percent and disliked by 10 percent, giving her a net approval rating of plus 35.

While, the Prince of Wales is liked by 43 percent and disliked by 12 percent, giving him a net approval rating of plus 31.

Meanwhile, the new survey shows Meghan Markle's approval rating has dropped despite launch of new website and recent public engagements.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘decoupled'

Kate Middleton is currently recuperating from planned abdominal surgery with her family including Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.