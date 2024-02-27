 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Poor Things' dominates Oscar race with nearly dozen nods

'Poor Things' races at full speed with 11 nominations at the Oscars

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Poor Things dominates Oscar race with nearly dozen nods
'Poor Things' dominates Oscar race with nearly dozen nods

In the much-awaited Academy Awards, Poor Things has clinched 11 nominations and has been touted to win scores of awards at the ceremony.

The film's writer, Tony McNamara, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, said, "Quite a few people said to me they didn't know they needed to see a movie as wild as this, but as soon as they saw it, they said it made them feel like cinema was alive and they could imagine beyond what they thought was possible."

Helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the movie has previously bagged a series of gongs.

The response was so overwhelming that the lead actress, Emma Stone, revealed she was initially reluctant to take the character.

"I felt like I was failing her in the first week and failing Yorgos. It was just difficult. I could talk to him about it," she told the filmmaker in the Variety interview.

She continued, "I think because I had lived with her in my mind for so long and I was so deeply in love with Bella, it terrified me not to live up to her as a character."

Prince William starts off with ‘arrogant' label amid quest to become King video
Prince William starts off with ‘arrogant' label amid quest to become King
Sinead O'Connor's simple gravestone signifies her conversion to Islam?
Sinead O'Connor's simple gravestone signifies her conversion to Islam?
Prince Harry accused of ‘trying too hard' to associate with King Charles
Prince Harry accused of ‘trying too hard' to associate with King Charles
Jimmy Fallon to celebrate 10 years of 'The Tonight Show' with a special program
Jimmy Fallon to celebrate 10 years of 'The Tonight Show' with a special program
Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez's need for attention: ‘I don't think there's enough followers' video
Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez's need for attention: ‘I don't think there's enough followers'
Kate Middleton, William preparing Prince George for major role amid King Charles abdication rumours
Kate Middleton, William preparing Prince George for major role amid King Charles abdication rumours
Taylor Swift leaves Australia amid heated controversy surrounding her father
Taylor Swift leaves Australia amid heated controversy surrounding her father
Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery
Kate Middleton gets first exciting news from US after surgery
Kim Kardashian wants Odell Beckham to join Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce's team?
Kim Kardashian wants Odell Beckham to join Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce's team?
Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music: 'See you in jail!'
Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music: 'See you in jail!'
Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles video
Prince Harry forcing Meghan Markle to meet cancer stricken King Charles
Jennfier Lopez refuses to accept Ben Affleck's ‘unfair' demands
Jennfier Lopez refuses to accept Ben Affleck's ‘unfair' demands