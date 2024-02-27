Kanye West ‘Vultures 1' is one of his lowest selling albums ever to rule charts

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint work of art, Vultures 1, currently rules the Billboard 200 chart, but it’s one of Kanye’s least successful albums, as of yet.
Vultures 1 opened on Billboard with a total of 148,000 equivalent units shifted, making it Kanye’s second-lowest selling album. Only Ye’s 2016 album - The Life of Pablo - has reached the summit with less units, 94,000 to be precise.
Ye’s 2007 album Graduation was his highest grossing album ever to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, featuring hits like I Wonder, Everything I Am, and Champion, opened with 950,000 copies sold. It still remains a classic in the HipHop genre and beloved by fans worldwide.
Another album worth mentioning is Watch The Throne which the Runaway hitmaker crafted with Jay-Z. It raked up 436,000 sold copies as it opened on no. 1.
Vultures 1 marks Kanye’s 11th consecutive win on the chart, with it being his partner $ign’s first one. The album will be followed by two more parts, both of which are slated to be released by spring this year.