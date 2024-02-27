Kanye West ‘Vultures 1' is one of his lowest selling albums ever to rule charts

Kanye West's ‘Vultures 1’ has topped charts, but isn't on of his most successful albums

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint work of art, Vultures 1, currently rules the Billboard 200 chart, but it’s one of Kanye’s least successful albums, as of yet.

Vultures 1 opened on Billboard with a total of 148,000 equivalent units shifted, making it Kanye’s second-lowest selling album. Only Ye’s 2016 album - The Life of Pablo - has reached the summit with less units, 94,000 to be precise.

Ye’s 2007 album Graduation was his highest grossing album ever to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, featuring hits like I Wonder, Everything I Am, and Champion, opened with 950,000 copies sold. It still remains a classic in the HipHop genre and beloved by fans worldwide.

Another album worth mentioning is Watch The Throne which the Runaway hitmaker crafted with Jay-Z. It raked up 436,000 sold copies as it opened on no. 1.

Vultures 1 marks Kanye’s 11th consecutive win on the chart, with it being his partner $ign’s first one. The album will be followed by two more parts, both of which are slated to be released by spring this year.