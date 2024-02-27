Ariana Grande's comments come after she and Ethan Slater divorced their respective partners last year

Ariana Grande breaks silence on hate over Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande recently spoke about the hate she gets over her relationship with Ethan Slater.

The 30-year-old singer appeared as a guest in the recent episode of Zach Sang Show podcast on Monday.

When asked about how she feels about the trolls, Ariana replied the feelings are “hellish.”

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” she said.

Her comments come after she sparked romance rumors with her Wicked co-star in the same month she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

A few days later, Ethan also filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay with whom he shares a son.

However, in August 2023, a source told Us Weekly that the relationship began after Ariana and Ethan broke up with their respective partners.

Another insider told the outlet that the Spongebob actor is “still in the meditation phase” of his divorce with Lilly, adding, “Things haven’t been finalized yet.”