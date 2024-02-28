Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice was also present

Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on Prince Andrew's latest public appearance

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted to Prince Andrew’s return to royal fold as he attended a memorial service for King Constantine II of Greece.



Commenting on royal expert Matt Wilkinson’s tweet, the Republic CEO Graham Smith said: “Prince Andrew back at an official engagement, rather than visiting a police station.

Read More: Royal experts react to Prince William's latest move as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery

“The Greek family who invited him obviously have no qualms about inviting a man facing such serious accusations. And for the record, they haven't been a royal family since 1973.”

Meanwhile, reacting to LBC’s report titled “Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out”, the anti-monarchy group tweeted: “73% of the public wants Andrew to be investigated by the Met Police. Why is he 'leading the royals' out at a church service? #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

According to a report by Daily Express, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father made a rare public appearance as he was invited to attend a memorial service for King Constantine.

Also Read: Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle

The Duke of York was pictured arriving at the Chapel alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Sarah and Andrew’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice was also present.