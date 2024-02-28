Isabella Rossellini and Adam Sandler worked together in a Sci-Fi flick ‘Spaceman’

Isabella Rossellini drops amusing fact about filming with Adam Sandler

Isabella Rosellini revealed fascinating insights about filming the Sci-Fi movie Spaceman with Adam Sandler.

Speaking to People magazine, at the premiere of her comedy feature Problemista, Rosellini revealed that she’s never ‘seen’ Adam Sandler during the shooting, she explained, “Well, we worked right under Covid. So it was a little stressful because we had to be very much in isolation”.

"And I had some scene with Adam Sandler, but since he was in space in the film, I've never seen him. I just talk to his screen, because also then they tried to keep people separated." She added, unveiling “an unusual way of filming”.

Despite a different approach, Rossellini is certain that the movie is “quite good.”

For those unacquainte­d, Netflix’s Spaceman explore­s love and ambition. It focuses on astronaut Jakub Procházka (Adam Sandler) who leaves for a solo space mission. Though ambitious, he lose­s connection with his spouse.

Six months into the mission, he realizes the cracks in his marriage and seeks help from an ancient creature he discovers in space.