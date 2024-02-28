Taylor Swift concluded her four consecutive 'Eras Tour' Sydney shows on February 26, 2024

Taylor Swift reflects on 'magical' Sydney 'Eras Tour' shows

Taylor Swift just expressed her love for her fanbase after she held a series of record-breaking concerts in Sydney, Australia, during her Eras Tour.

The Midnights hit-maker took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to reflect on her four Eras Tour shows in Australia.

"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney… what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you. I’m so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times," Swift’s caption read.

Recalling her moments from the concerts, she further wrote, "I’ll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible. I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever."



Taylor Swift had her first performance in Sydney on February 23, 2024 and a string of total four nights. This was her second stop on the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.