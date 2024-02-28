 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry talks about ‘courage' as he loses security battle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Prince Harry is opening up about strength and spirit as he loses his security battle with the Home Office.

In a new video for WellChild Awards nominations ceremony, the Duke of Sussex keeps calm as he speaks about ‘strength.’

Speaking in his message, the duke said: “The WellChild Awards is our chance to celebrate the extraordinary strength and spirit of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom. It allows us to shine a spotlight on the resilience and positivity that they demonstrate every single day, and recognise the incredible support from the families, friends, and the professionals around them.”

He added: “It is such a privilege to honour the immense courage and compassion of this incredible community. But to do that, we need you to take a moment and nominate the remarkable individuals who inspire you.

“Your involvement makes a huge difference so please join us in celebrating the amazing superstars who will be recognised at the 2024 WellChild Awards.” Harry concluded.

The Duke been a part of WellChild since 2007.

