 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return

Auli'i Cravalho starrer, 'Moana 2' is set to be released on November 27, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Aulii Cravalho fuels fans excitement with Moana sequel return
Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return

Auli'i Cravalho just confirmed that she would reprising her role as the famous Disney princess, Moana, in the upcoming sequel, Moana 2.

The 23-year-old American actress, who voices the main character of the hit 2016 animated film, Moana, took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 to confirm her role in the forthcoming film.

Fans could not contain their excitement as they took to the comments section to comment words of enthusiasm.

"IM SO EXCITED FOR MOANA 2," a fan wrote.

Aulii Cravalho fuels fans excitement with Moana sequel return

While another fan penned, "moana, moana.... you're so amazing!"

Aulii Cravalho fuels fans excitement with Moana sequel return

In the uploaded video, Cravalho can be seen striking a pose in front of Disney's famous Roy E. Disney Animation Building situated in Burbank, California.

As she mouthed the lyrics to Beyoncé's recent song, Texas Hold ‘Em, words in the video across the screen read, "The feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui."

After referring to the fictional Polynesian island the film is centered on, Cravalho also penned a caption, "We’re sailing WAY beyond the reef this November… #Moana2."

Auli’I Cravalho's exciting announcement of her returning as Moana comes shortly after Disney Animation revealed the news that the movie’s sequel titled, Moana 2 will release in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday
Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday
Frenchs might throw Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in jail
Frenchs might throw Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in jail
Is Emily Blunt the 'idiot' co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?
Is Emily Blunt the 'idiot' co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?
Rebecca Ferguson weighs in on A-list actor 'screaming' incident
Rebecca Ferguson weighs in on A-list actor 'screaming' incident
Jack Antonoff lauds Taylor Swift musical prowess
Jack Antonoff lauds Taylor Swift musical prowess
Auli'i Cravalho makes exciting announcement ahead of 'Moana' sequel
Auli'i Cravalho makes exciting announcement ahead of 'Moana' sequel
Jason Isbell wittily reflects on 'mistakes' amid music success
Jason Isbell wittily reflects on 'mistakes' amid music success
Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33
Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33
Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Rebecca Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Rebecca Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love
Isabella Rossellini drops amusing fact about filming with Adam Sandler
Isabella Rossellini drops amusing fact about filming with Adam Sandler