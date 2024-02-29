Auli'i Cravalho starrer, 'Moana 2' is set to be released on November 27, 2024

Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return

Auli'i Cravalho just confirmed that she would reprising her role as the famous Disney princess, Moana, in the upcoming sequel, Moana 2.

The 23-year-old American actress, who voices the main character of the hit 2016 animated film, Moana, took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 to confirm her role in the forthcoming film.

Fans could not contain their excitement as they took to the comments section to comment words of enthusiasm.

"IM SO EXCITED FOR MOANA 2," a fan wrote.

While another fan penned, "moana, moana.... you're so amazing!"

In the uploaded video, Cravalho can be seen striking a pose in front of Disney's famous Roy E. Disney Animation Building situated in Burbank, California.

As she mouthed the lyrics to Beyoncé's recent song, Texas Hold ‘Em, words in the video across the screen read, "The feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui."



After referring to the fictional Polynesian island the film is centered on, Cravalho also penned a caption, "We’re sailing WAY beyond the reef this November… #Moana2."

Auli’I Cravalho's exciting announcement of her returning as Moana comes shortly after Disney Animation revealed the news that the movie’s sequel titled, Moana 2 will release in theaters on November 27, 2024.