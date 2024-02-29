Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33

Gary Sinise son, McCanna Anthony Sinise, died due to cancer

Gary Sinise's son, McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise, lost his five year long battle to cancer at the age of 33.

The 68-year-old musician took to his Instagram account to upload a link to his official website where he penned an emotional tribute to his late son.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, a statement shared on the Gary Sinise Foundation's website revealed that Mac passed away due to cancer on January 5, 2024.

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult losing a child," Gary’ statement on the website read.

Displaying empathy in the tribute, Gary noted, "My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one.”



"He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying," Gary further penned.

Gary Sinise’s son, Mac lost his life due to a "very rare cancer" known as Chordoma, with which he was diagnosed on August 8, 2018.

As per the tribute on Gary’s website, this disorder stems in the spine and affects around 300 people in the US every year.