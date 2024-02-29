 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33

Gary Sinise son, McCanna Anthony Sinise, died due to cancer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33
Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33

Gary Sinise's son, McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise, lost his five year long battle to cancer at the age of 33.

The 68-year-old musician took to his Instagram account to upload a link to his official website where he penned an emotional tribute to his late son.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, a statement shared on the Gary Sinise Foundation's website revealed that Mac passed away due to cancer on January 5, 2024.

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult losing a child," Gary’ statement on the website read.

Displaying empathy in the tribute, Gary noted, "My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one.”

"He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying," Gary further penned.

Gary Sinise’s son, Mac lost his life due to a "very rare cancer" known as Chordoma, with which he was diagnosed on August 8, 2018.

As per the tribute on Gary’s website, this disorder stems in the spine and affects around 300 people in the US every year.

Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Sarah Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Sarah Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love
Isabella Rossellini drops amusing fact about filming with Adam Sandler
Isabella Rossellini drops amusing fact about filming with Adam Sandler
Inside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker reconciled romance
Inside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker reconciled romance
Jennifer Lopez spills on middle child woes
Jennifer Lopez spills on middle child woes
Drew Barrymore, Christina Aguilera share naughty confessions
Drew Barrymore, Christina Aguilera share naughty confessions
Prince Harry talks about ‘courage' as he loses security battle
Prince Harry talks about ‘courage' as he loses security battle
Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce's team ahead of Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce's team ahead of Oscars
King Charles' hope to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet dashed video
King Charles' hope to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet dashed
Prince Harry confused why Royals are not happy he's prepared to forgive them video
Prince Harry confused why Royals are not happy he's prepared to forgive them
Prince Harry cannot take refuge in ‘Hollywoood' after legal failure
Prince Harry cannot take refuge in ‘Hollywoood' after legal failure