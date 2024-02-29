Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion were first romantically linked back in 2015

Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday

Patrick Schwarzenegger just marked his fiancée Abby Champion’s 27th birthday on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The 30-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account to post a celebratory tribute on account of Champion’s birthday.

In the pictures, the coupe can be seen all smiles as Schwarzenegger’s fiancée rocked a bedazzled white top with a wine glass in her hand while the actor himself wore a black upper over his plain white t-shirt.

The caption of the birthday post read, “Happy 27th Birthday @abbychampion!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! Can’t wait to celebrate and order off the kids menu!!"



On his Instagram Story, Schwarzenegger shared the uploaded post and noted, "Happy birthday queen."

Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, also celebrated Champion's 25th birthday, with a separate Instagram post captioned, "I love this girl so much."

The couple revealed the news of their engagement back in December, as the duo shared pictures from the proposal and wrote a caption that read, "FOREVER AND EVER."

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion were romantically first linked back in September 2015; however, they officially went public with their relationship status on Instagram in February 2016.