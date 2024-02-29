French police might throw Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in jail

 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has continued her streak of wearing bold outfits that is - now - at risk of inviting jail time from the French authorities after she paraded almost naked on the streets of Paris.

In the most shocking outfit, the Yeezy architecture modesty was covered merely with a thin layer of clothing.

Her underwear-free look was complimented by a pair of stockings and a leather trench coat.

On the other hand, the Chicago rapper was in his typical black mask avatar, fully covering himself with the same colour outfit.

Further, the Melbourne-native risqué display shocked the onlookers. It raised the possibility of prison or a fine of €15,000 for defying the city's exhibitionism laws.

Explaining the decency laws, Article 222-32 of the new penal code (applicable since 1 March 1994) states, 'Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs. [€15,000]'

However, the Daily Mail reported mere nudity is not in violation of indecency.

Still, the rule said, 'The charge has been worded in such a way as to rule out any possibility of proceedings against persons practising naturism in places specially designated for this purpose.'

Unsurprisingly, it's not the first time authorities mulled punishment against Bianca.

The couple was under fire in Italy for their wild PDAs and shocking outfits, and calls were made to fine or jail them last year.

