Prince Harry says world cared more about Princess Diana security than his

Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry compares himself to Princess Diana in security battle

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Prince Harry admits to the High Court that he is at a greater risk of security than his late mother, Princess Diana.

The former Princess of Wales, who died in a suspicious car accident in 1997, was given security by the Royal Family due to her status in the society.

Speaking to the officials, Harry noted that this was "a position that no one was willing to put my mother in 23 years ago" before adding "And yet today, with greater risk, as mentioned above, with the additional layers of racism and extremism, someone is comfortable taking accountability for what could happen."

Meanwhile, the Duke's lawyers said he was "singled out" in a "less favourble” environment. by the body

Prince Harry has now reportedly decided to appeal the decision, as per sources.

