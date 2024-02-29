 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William, Kate Middleton need to take big decision to save monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been urged to take major step for the future of monarchy

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 29, 2024

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to make a big decision in order to save the monarchy from collapsing amid Royal health scares.

King Charles’ bid to slim down monarchy has been made challenging since he was diagnosed of cancer and the Princess of Wales is mission from action following her abdominal surgery.

Now, Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to join forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to recreate the “Fab Four” to bring the magic back.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been told to “put their egos aside” and work together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially now that Harry has shown willingness to end their family feud.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Pandora Forsyth advised Prince William and Kate Middleton to keep their personal interests aside.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry hit with hard truth after suffering huge loss

"They have to be okay with being the Fab Four again, because if we remember way back when they were all getting together very nicely, at one point everyone was calling them the Fab Four,” she said while speaking with GB News.

"Now, they might have their own cases going on about what they want to promote or what they want to push in terms of their charities, but they have to work together,” the expert added.

Forsyth said he understand the frustration William and Kate must be feeling about the idea of reconciliation with Harry and Meghan but they will have to "put their egos to the side.”

"Everybody needs to put their egos to the side, and really do what's best for the monarchy,” she said but added that she does not see their reunion happening anytime soon.

"Can I see that happening? Can I see the forgiveness happening? I just can't see it happening,” Forsyth commented. 

