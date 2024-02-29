 
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ‘hidden meetings' exposed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance first caught public’s attention in September 2023

Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift reportedly became enamoured with Travis Kelce a long time before they made their relationship public.

For the unversed, the songstress and footballer were romantically linked in the September of 2023, when the 34-year-old singer first visited the NFL player during a game to cheer on his team, reported Daily Mail.

Ever since that time, the couple did not shy away from expressing their love and admiration for each other be it on Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts or Travis’s big win at the Super Bowl.

With that being said, one of the coaches of the footballer’s team recently claimed that Taylor was more private during the initial stages of the pair’s whirlwind romance.

Speaking on The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac podcast, coach Dave Merritt spilled the beans, "When she started to come around, it was privately."

"She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it," David further dished before signing off from the topic. 

