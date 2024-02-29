 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre

Zayn Malik is expected to release an upcoming album in collaboration with Dave Cobb

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre
Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre

Zayn Malik just revealed he would be shifting his musical genre to either country or rock for the foreseeable future of his career.

As reported by Rolling Stone the 31-year-old One Direction alum is all set to release an upcoming album with a soon-to-be revealed title and co-produced by Dave Cobb.

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans,” Cobb told the outlet.

Cobb is renowned for his contributions to the country and rock genres and has collaborated with artists like Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Lady Gaga.

Reflecting on the singer’s hard work, the music producer continued, “Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”

According to the publication, before contacting the Grammy-winning producer, Malik stated that he had been working on the album for many years at his home in rural Pennsylvania.

