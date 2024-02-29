Richard Lewis passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday night

Richard Lewis, renowned comedian, breathes his last at 76

Richard Lewis, a renowned stand-up comedian, also known for costarring alongside Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on February 27, 2024 at the age of 76.

As reported by Variety, the comedian passed away on Tuesday night, peacefully at his Los Angeles home after suffering a myocardial infarction (heart attack.)

Lewis went public with his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease last April as he announced his retirement from stand-up comedy.

His latest project, is season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, currently airing on HBO where he made his last on-screen appearance.

Even though, in 2021, Lewis announced that he would not be appearing in Season 11 of Curb in order to recover from three surgeries he underwent.

However, he surprised his fans by returning to set for one Season 11 episode. He spoke to Variety at that time and said, “When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks. Larry doesn’t like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene.”

Richard Lewis, throughout his career, also addressed his battles with addiction, reflecting on his struggles with depression and anxiety during his comic gigs.