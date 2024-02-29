Margaret Qualley gets candid about instant spark with Jack Antonoff

 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Margaret Qualley just got candid about her love for Jack Antonoff and revealed how she always knew she would marry the musician.

According to ELLE UK, the 29-year-old actress expressed how she knew the 39-year-old Bleachers lead singer was the one for her.

Qualley recalled falling in love with Antonoff “right away” shortly after the now-married couple had their first meeting.

“I’d met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away,” the Maid actress told the outlet.

Reflecting on how she felt Antonoff was her soulmate, she continued, “I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband.”

Qualley even stated that she was so sure about marrying Antonoff that she requested Chanel Creative Director, Virginie Viard, to put in an early request for her wedding dress.

“I was talking about Jack and said to her, ‘I think I’ve just met a man I’m going to marry. And, Virginie, if I’m right, will you make me my wedding dress?’ I said, ‘Give me two years …’ ”

Qualley and Antonoff tied the knot in New Jersey on August 19, 2023, two years after the pair fueled rumors of romance after being spotted locking lips in August 2021.

