Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Theme for Meghan Markle's podcast revealed as she ditches celebrity guests

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Meghan Markle is set to launch another podcast, this time with Lemonada Media. However, the Duchess of Sussex has made a key decision about the new podcast.

A source recently revealed that the Duchess of Sussex wants to avoid making the podcast "celebrity driven".

The source also shared that the new podcast will be a means for the Duchess to do "some inner reflecting" and discuss personal experiences with guests. "She wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content," they said.

Royal expert Angela Levin has now advised Meghan to avoid talking about herself since her previous podcast Archetypes was also focused on her own life and ended up not doing well. 

She told GB News: "We know the previous one [podcast] she did, she just talked about herself nonstop. Here too, if she’s going to give stories of her life so far I think it will be a terrible disadvantage. People don’t want to know the same thing again and again about her."

Meghan’s new podcast comes as part of the Sussexes’ new PR approach and plans for Hollywood career. The two seem to have taken separate roads and will focus on individual projects focused on their personal interests.

Levin also weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s new PR approach, which seems to have switched from their past “victims” image to a more positive image.

She said: "The new one is all for being positive, be with the Royal Family, to show that you are very important.”

