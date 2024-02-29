 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss

Prince Harry is reportedly waiting to fill in for King Charles III duties

Prince Harry’s plans to support King Charles in helping with the monarchy, have gone downhill.

The Duke of Sussex, who had seemingly offered help to come to the UK to help ailing father with his workload, will not bring his family after losing security battle against the Home Office.

Royal expert Richard Kay says: “Here surely was the evidence that a slimmed-down monarchy - King Charles’s decades-long dream - is not truly fit for purpose. As for Harry, those claims last week that he had offered to ‘help out’ by picking up some ­royal duties while his father is being treated for cancer look increasingly hollow.

“The loss of his High Court ­challenge to the Home Secretary over his downgraded security ­status almost certainly means he will not end his self-imposed exile. His claim that he had been treated unfairly in the changes to his police protection was firmly rejected.

“Under such circumstances, courtiers do not believe his vanity would allow him to return to the royal fold. Aides insist it is not a crisis. Not quite. Or as one long-standing courtier muttered with distinct discomfort yesterday: ‘Not yet.’”

