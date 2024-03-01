Kanye West recently targeted Kim Kardashian over their children's admission in a 'fake' school

Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to keep their children’s business private.

The SKIMS mogul’s frustration comes after her ex husband took to his Instagram account where he begged her to take their kids out of a “fake” school for celebrities.

A source now tells Page Six that Kim, who recently admitted North (aged 10), Saint (8), Chicago (aged 6), and Psalm (aged 4) at the Sierra Canyon private school in Los Angeles, only wants her kids to have consistency among their friends, teachers, and community.

The insider claimed that her move is supported by the fact the institution is “a fantastic school.”

Accusing Kanye of “hardly being around” their children, the tipster said, “Kim has never kept the kids from their dad.”

Moreover, the source said that the I Wonder hitmaker’s nomadic lifestyle, with his wife Bianca Censori, would’ve been proved to be disruptive for the children and that they’d have to travel via plane to be with their father, wherever he might be overseas.

“Kanye does not have a consistent home base, which emphasizes the importance of consistency for the kids in LA where they live. She will always stand firm on what is best for them,” the insider added.