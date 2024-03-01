 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt ‘slowly' rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion

Brad Pitt reunites with his kids amid heated feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, source

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 01, 2024

Brad Pitt ‘slowly’ rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion
Brad Pitt ‘slowly’ rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion

Brad Pitt had an “emotional reunion” with his as he “slowly” rebuilds his relationship with them following messy divorce from their mother, Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood superstar met two of his younger kids when they visited him at his home in Los Feliz, California in January, reportedly In Touch Weekly.

According to the publication, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star reconnected with his children over pizza and some snacks, dropped at their place by an Uber Eats driver.

“Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week,” a source revealed. “It’s definitely something he prioritizes.” 

The tipster revealed that the Pitt still have a severed relationship with his eldest kids, Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, even though he has “finally won back” his younger ones, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

“[He] has slowly rebuilt his relationship with” them, the insider said of Pitt and his younger kids, adding, “Every time he’s reunited with Shiloh or the twins, it’s very emotional.”

As for Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, the source said, “Brad is determined to regain their trust so he can continue to be in their lives as adults,” adding, “He hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts.”

Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids video
Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Bully Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Prince Harry does not ‘stutter' as he talks about future targets
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Kim Kardashian breaks silence over Kanye West's attack on her
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary 'embarrasses' Ben Affleck
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Tish Cyrus regrets not being 'high' as a parent?
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Simon Cowell sparks controversial remarks from cosmetics' expert
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Jennifer Coolidge breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new controversy
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights
Taylor Swift, Beyonce's concert films drive theatre revenue to new heights