Panic increases as Kate Middleton continues to remain absent from public view

Kate Middleton has not appeared in public since Christmas as she recovers from abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton’s absence from public view has fueled conspiracies the Princess of Wales is in coma post abdominal surgery.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, has not been seen in public since Christmas and panic among royal fans and well-wishers is sky high.

Adding to their worries, William, Prince of Wales, was pulled out of memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece an hour before the event was scheduled.

Even though the Kensington Palace assured the public that William’s last-minute absence had nothing to do with Kate Middleton or King Charles’ health scares, the panic surrounding her mysterious condition is increasing.

Speaking on the matter, Royal commentator Katie Nicholl told GB News said that every one was expecting William to not only show up but also speak about Kate’s health at the memorial service.

“A royal pulling out an hour before an event, it simply doesn't happen,” she noted. “They do not like to let people down.”

Nicholl added, "They're never late, let alone pulling out of something. So to pull out of something for an important family member, as I said it was William's godfather, was absolutely unusual."

She went on to highlight that Princess of Wales "has not been seen since Christmas Day,” adding, "She has undergone clearly very serious abdominal surgery.”

“A 13 night stay in hospital, I think indicates the severity of that, who we understand isn't going to be seen until well after Easter,” said Nicholl. “It is obviously concerning.”

“I must add that when we got that statement out of the palace, it was caveated with a subsequent sort of guidance memo that the Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery, which I think is intended as reassurance for, obviously not an overstatement to say, panicked public."