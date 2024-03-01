Kensington Palace released the statement on Kate Middleton's health after concerns

Kate Middleton latest health update: Royal fans react

Royal fans have expressed their views after palace issued latest major update on Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s health.



The New York Post published the palace statement which reads: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

The statement further says Kate Middleton is “doing well.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented “People need to settle down with the conspiracies about Catherine. It’s like they’ve never had a relative with a medical challenge.

“People get sick with all kinds of ailments and many take a lot of time to recover from. She’s doing the right thing taking care of herself before returning to work. She has a full plate, raising the three kids and her Royal work. She’s a very busy person. There’s no need for her to rush back until she’s completely healed and able to carry on.”

Another commented “It was announced from day 1 that she wouldn't be making appearances until after Easter, that's one month away, so why is there any speculation at all?? She had a surgery & is recuperating. End of story.”

“There will always be "theories" to fill up the news pages. April is coming and she will be back participating in events. Much ado about nothing,” the third commented.