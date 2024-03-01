Arden Cho elated to reunite with former co star C.S. Lee for Avatar

Arden Cho reflects on her career journey as she shares heartfelt sentiments for reuniting with ‘incredible’ C.S. Lee

Arden Cho elated to reunite with ‘baby daddy’ C.S. Lee for Avatar

Arden Cho’s career exemplifies the idiom ‘small world’ as she is reunited with her former Chicago Med co-star C.S Lee.



In a recent Instagram post by Arden, she revealed she was already familiar with her Avatar: The Last Airbender co-star, since they have previously worked together in NBC’s medical drama.

The post accompanied by a handful of Arden’s behind the scene pictures with her co-stars on set, captioned, “Our jobs can be silly but truly special. I’ve met so many incredible people along the way. Fun facts, I’ve known [C.S. Lee] for over a decade and this isn’t our first time working together!”

“CS played my baby daddy 6 years ago on NBC’s Chicago Med. Who remembers Emily & Bernie? Now he’s Avatar Roku!! So fun working with friends again in a different world.”, she added.

The cover photo for the post features Cho and Lee posing side by side in their respective costumes for Avatar: The Last Airbender. It also included a snippet of the duo together in Chicago Med.

Arden’s throwback pictures evoked nostalgia among fans prompting them to share their thoughts on the post.

One fan wrote, “Gotta love how actors can keep finding their way back to each other in new projects”, which Arden described as, “destiny”.

Actor Eddie Liu commented, “One of my favorite things about this business”, to whom the Partner Track actress expressed eagerness to collaborate, stating, “the best!!! Looking forward to the day we work as well!

Young actress Sarah Anne also chimed in and expressed, “Wow love these full circle moments!!!”, to which Arden playfully remarked, “aw you’re so cute! Please play my daughter in the next thing”.





For those unfamiliar, Arden Cho and C.S. Lee were cast in the latest Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender with Arden as June, a bounty hunter and Lee as Avatar Roku, a wise Avatar and predecessor to Avatar Aang.

The live-action series that premiered on 22nd February 2024, focuses on the story of Aang as he masters all four bending elements to save the world at war.