Friday, March 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance

Odell Beckham Jr was earlier reported to be 'just casual' with Kim Kardashian in alleged relationship

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 01, 2024

Kim Kardashian reportedly sees a future with new beau Odell Beckham Jr.

Nonetheless, her sister Khloe Kardashian, who previously dated Odell, is reportedly concerned over Kim getting a bit too serious with the NFL player.

According to the latest report of Heat World, Khloe has already warned the mother of four, who is seemingly anticipating another marriage.

An insider close to the family revealed, “Khloé is shocked that Kim is taking Odell seriously.”

They also addressed that earlier Khloe approved of the pair’s romance by thinking that “he was a nice enough guy,” before admitting, “but he can definitely be a bit of a player, and she can’t believe Kim’s choosing to ignore that.”

“She swears this isn’t jealously, she just doesn’t want to see her sister treated the way she was,” the source even mentioned.

“Kim seems to think Odell has changed, but it’s clear to Khloé that he’s still the same as he ever was and she has told Kim that he’s not to be trusted,” they disclosed before signing off. 

