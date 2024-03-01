King Charles gives public a blunt reaction to Prince Harry questions: 'Who?'

King Charles has taken fans for a loop after shedding light on his feelings towards Prince Harry

King Charles has just taken royal fans for a loop with his candid response to a question about bringing Prince Harry back into the fold.

The King weighed in on everything during a visit to the University of East London’s Stratford campus in east London for its 125th anniversary plaque unveiling.

For those unversed the event was for the hospital’s new primary care training hub.

At the event the King was also questioned by the masses about his plans for Prince Harry and one man even went as far as to say, “Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?.”

At first the King responded with the words “Who?” prompting the man replied to double down and say, “Harry, your son.”

After what appeared to be nervousness, as revealed by The Mirror, he said, “It would be nice” before moving on in the line.