 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles gives public a blunt reaction to Prince Harry questions: 'Who?'

King Charles has taken fans for a loop after shedding light on his feelings towards Prince Harry

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 01, 2024

King Charles gives public a blunt reaction to Prince Harry questions: Who?

King Charles has just taken royal fans for a loop with his candid response to a question about bringing Prince Harry back into the fold.

The King weighed in on everything during a visit to the University of East London’s Stratford campus in east London for its 125th anniversary plaque unveiling.

For those unversed the event was for the hospital’s new primary care training hub.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle problem can only be solve by King Charles weapon

At the event the King was also questioned by the masses about his plans for Prince Harry and one man even went as far as to say, “Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?.”

At first the King responded with the words “Who?” prompting the man replied to double down and say, “Harry, your son.”

After what appeared to be nervousness, as revealed by The Mirror, he said, “It would be nice” before moving on in the line.

Stephen Gaghan reveals 'sad' reaction to Heath Ledger demise
Stephen Gaghan reveals 'sad' reaction to Heath Ledger demise
Gwyneth Paltrow on what White women 'should learn' from Black women video
Gwyneth Paltrow on what White women 'should learn' from Black women
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power
Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement video
Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance
Paolo Taviani, prolific Italian director, breathes his last at 92
Paolo Taviani, prolific Italian director, breathes his last at 92
Joe Manganiello plans kids with Caitlin O'Connor post Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello plans kids with Caitlin O'Connor post Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle keeps ski trip low key as Prince Harry loses UK security case
Meghan Markle keeps ski trip low key as Prince Harry loses UK security case
Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85
Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton