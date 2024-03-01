 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for treating Prince Harry like an appendage to dote around for symbolic power

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 01, 2024

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage for power
Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘royal appendage' for power

Meghan Markle has just been called out for treating Prince Harry like some sort of an appendage.

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman made these claims during her interview with GB News.

In it she touched on the relationship Meghan and Harry have with King Charles.

She even began by pointing out how “They are getting desperate, ever more desperate.”

Because “I think Meghan thought that when they went back to the United States that she and Harry would be very popular.”

Read More: Meghan Markle tired of being Prince Harry ‘plus one, wants new identity

In the eyes of the expert “They made all these plans about charities and so on. And she thought that they'd be able to do this just by carrying over the royal titles that they have and the history that they have and not doing any work as royals.”

“They are finding that in fact their popularity has gone down tremendously, so she's desperate now to cling to anything royal.”

“Her daily plan and goal is she wants to be on the face on everything every day. And Harry is sort of an appendage,” at this point.

“You know what's interesting, I'm sure you've noticed this, how she's always pawing him and he doesn't do that to her. It's like she needs him, and that's sort of symbolic. She needs the royalty.”

Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement video
Kanye West calls out Adidas, Kim Kardashian and ‘celebrity culture' in new statement
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance
Kim Kardashian issued warning over Odell Beckham Jr romance
Paolo Taviani, prolific Italian director, breathes his last at 92
Paolo Taviani, prolific Italian director, breathes his last at 92
Joe Manganiello plans kids with Caitlin O'Connor post Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello plans kids with Caitlin O'Connor post Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle keeps ski trip low key as Prince Harry loses UK security case
Meghan Markle keeps ski trip low key as Prince Harry loses UK security case
Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85
Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian to follow Kris Jenner for parenthood lessons
Kim Kardashian to follow Kris Jenner for parenthood lessons
Will Kate Middleton leave Adelaide Cottage after latest health update?
Will Kate Middleton leave Adelaide Cottage after latest health update?
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry pens book on ‘abuse, abortion' suffered during pandemic
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry pens book on ‘abuse, abortion' suffered during pandemic